Will strengthen Gujarat Congress at all levels, reach out to people for 2024 LS polls, says Wasnik

Ahmedabad, Aug 27 (PTI) The Congress will strengthen its organisation at the taluka and state levels in Gujarat and reach out to the public for their support for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, senior party leader Mukul Wasnik said on Sunday.

Wasnik was on his first visit to Ahmedabad after being made the Congress' general secretary in charge of the state.

"In the coming days the organisation of Gujarat Congress will be strengthened and specific responsibilities will be fixed at the taluka, district and state levels. Talented people will be placed in the organisation with right responsibility," he said.

Addressing the party's extended executive meeting, Wasnik said the Congress is determined to reach out to the people and seek their support ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election so that it could repeat the surprising results of the 2004 general polls.

"Common citizens, the middle class, women, farmers, youth of Gujarat have been adversely affected due to the anti-people policies of the BJP government ruling Gujarat for 27 years. Atrocities on Dalits, tribals, the underprivileged and minority communities have increased in the state for the past several years," the Rajya Sabha member said.

Queried about the a possible alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Gujarat for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Wasnik said he will "discuss this aspect with our friends and then take up the issue with the central leadership before a decision is made".

When asked for his opinion on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as the prime ministerial candidate for the opposition bloc INDIA, he said the entire country stands with the former as was seen during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and it will be for the party to decide how and in which direction it goes.

In the extended executive, state Congress president Shaktisinh Gohil said the BJP was "looting" government coffers for the benefit of "friendly" industrialists, adding it was time to call for accountability as the government turns a blind eye every time there is a "scam".

Congress Legislative Party leader Amit Chavda attacked the ruling BJP for "misusing government machinery in Gujarat".

The party also passed a resolution hailing the success of Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Resolutions were also passed on the issue of farmers, deteriorating law and order, women's security, deteriorating education standards in Gujarat, youth employment, increasing atrocities on Dalits and tribals, among others. PTI KA BNM BNM