Pahalgam attack: Will strengthen people's fight against terrorism, says Omar Abdullah

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said his government would strengthen people's crusade against terrorism as it can be defeated only by the cooperation of the public.

Abdullah, however, cautioned that the government should avoid any step that will alienate the public.

"Militancy or terrorism will finish when people are with us. Given people's outrage against the terror, this is the beginning of its finishing if we take proper steps," the chief minister said, winding up a discussion on a resolution in the House to condemn the Pahalgam terror attack.

"We should not take any step that will alienate people. We cannot control a terrorist with a gun but we can end militancy if people are with us. I think that time has come," he said.

Referring to the unprecedented and spontaneous protests across Jammu and Kashmir, Abdullah said Srinagar's Jamia Masjid for the first time observed a two-minute silence before Friday prayers.

"We can understand its meaning. We will try to strengthen this change," the chief minister said.