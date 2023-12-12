Will strictly follow austerity measures: Mizoram CM Lalduhoma

Aizawl, Dec 12 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Tuesday said that his government would strictly follow austerity measures, including discontinuation of certain facilities enjoyed by legislators earlier, to improve the state's financial condition.

Addressing the assembly session, the chief minister urged members of the House to play a lead role in implementing such initiatives as representatives of the people.

Various facilities enjoyed by MLAs in the past will be stopped in the ZPM rule and MLAs' salaries and allowances will not be increased, the chief minister said.

According to the existing pay structure, MLAs draw a salary and allowances of Rs 1.50 lakh in a month, officials said.

Lalduhoma also urged the members of the House to have healthy competition to usher in development in their respective constituencies.

The government will assist all elected members irrespective of party affiliation to ensure equal development in all c, he said.

Unlike in the past, all MLAs will be provided with reports of development projects executed by departments concerned in all assembly constituencies, the chief minister added. PTI CORR BDC