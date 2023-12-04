Will strive to achieve good results in Lok Sabha polls, says BJP Telangana chief Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad, Dec 4 (PTI) The BJP will review its performance in the just-concluded assembly elections in Telangana and strive to achieve good results in next year's Lok Sabha polls, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Monday.

Advertisment

The BJP won a single seat out of the 119 during the 2018 assembly polls but bagged eight this time, Reddy -- who heads the saffron party's Telangana unit -- told reporters.

The Union minister said with about 14 per cent vote share, the BJP is the only party to witness a 100 per cent increase compared to 2018.

In the 2018 elections, the BJP had a vote share of about six per cent.

Advertisment

Reddy conceded that the party did not get the result it had expected in Telangana despite organising struggles against the BRS government during the last five years.

The party's performance will be reviewed with national leaders and those from the constituency and the state levels, he said.

"We are going to strive on a war footing to achieve very good results in the upcoming parliamentary elections after the review," Reddy added.

Advertisment

He also indicated that the results of the Karanataka assembly elections, which was swept by the Congress, and a wrong narrative created against the BJP in Telangana might be among the reasons behind its performance not meeting expectations.

Reddy also said the BJP created history as Venkata Ramana Reddy, its candidate in Kamareddy, defeated both Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the Congress' state unit chief A Revanth Reddy -- whose name is being bandied about as Rao's successor.

Such a victory has not been seen in the country in the last 75 years where the sitting chief minister and the "incoming" chief minister are defeated, he said.

The BJP's victory in the three key states of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan shows the people's faith in the party, the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the performance of the central government, the Union minister said.

The Congress secured 64 seats in Telangana to secure victory. The BJP assumed power from the Congress in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan while it retained the government in Madhya Pradesh. PTI SJR SZM