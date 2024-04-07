Will strive to bring a cricket stadium in Coimbatore, says CM Stalin

Chennai, Apr 7 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday assured to take efforts to establish a modern cricket stadium in Coimbatore.

His response on 'X,' came after his cabinet colleague, Industries Minister TRB Rajaa made a plea in this regard on the social media platform, seeking such a facility in the western hub.

"As a sports and cricket enthusiast, I would like to add one more promise to our election manifesto for #Elections2024: We will take efforts to establish a state-of-the-art cricket stadium in Coimbatore, with the active participation of the sports loving people of #Coimbatore," Stalin said.

"As highlighted by our Minister @TRBRajaa, this stadium aims to be Tamil Nadu's second international-standard cricket venue after Chennai's iconic MAC stadium. Our government and Sports Minister @Udhaystalin are committed to nurturing talent and enhancing sports infrastructure in Tamil Nadu," the CM added. PTI SA SA ROH