Will strive to bring big factories: BJP's giant killer who trounced Haryana Congress state chief

Chandigarh, Oct 11 (PTI) Harinder Singh gave up his government job to contest as a BJP candidate in the recently concluded Haryana assembly elections. His gamble succeeded as he defeated his nearest rival Haryana Congress president Udai Bhan from the Hodal constituency.

Singh, considered close to Union minister and Faridabad MP Krishan Pal Gurjar, said he was confident about his win after the party gave him the ticket to fight.

In the October 5 Haryana polls, Singh (55) defeated Bhan by a margin of 2,595 votes from Hodal reserve seat. The BJP gave ticket to Singh this time in place of Jagdish Nayar, its sitting MLA from Hodal.

Talking to PTI on Friday, Singh, son of former MLA Ram Rattan, shared the plans for his constituency.

"My constituency borders Uttar Pradesh. My agenda will be to get development done. I will take up with my government (once it is sworn-in next week) the need to bring big factories here so that more avenues of employment can be created," he said.

Meanwhile, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Aditya Devi Lal (47), who won against Congress' sitting MLA Amit Sihag from Dabwali by a narrow margin of 610 votes, said among his priorities will be to tackle the drug menace which has spread its tentacles.

JJP's Digvijay Singh Chautala ended up at the third spot in the contest from the Dabwali seat.

Employment for youth will also be an area where he will work, said Aditya Devi Lal.

Aditya, grandson of former deputy prime minister late Devi Lal, said he thanks his party president and former chief minister O P Chautala for reposing faith in him.

"I also thank all those supporters who stood by me," he said, adding he has always dedicated himself to the people.

Ahead of the Haryana polls, Aditya had switched over from the BJP to join the INLD.

From Uchana Kalan seat in Jind district, BJP's Devender Attri (44) defeated Congress' Brijendra Singh by a thin margin of 32 votes. The seat was held by JJP leader and former deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, who ended up at the fifth spot.

Attri said he was confident that 'lotus' (BJP's election symbol) will bloom from Uchana Kalan and added that he would like to dedicate his life to serving people like his father.

The BJP ended up with its best-ever haul of 48 seats in the Haryana polls, 11 more than the Congress. The JJP and AAP were decimated and the INLD managed to win just two seats.