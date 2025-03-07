Will strive to involve southern film industry to boost tourism: J-K CM Abdullah

Jammu, Mar 7 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday outlined a series of initiatives aimed at boosting tourism, strengthening the economy and improving infrastructure, with a special focus on roping in the south Indian film industry.

Speaking on his first budget, Abdullah emphasised the need to attract high-end tourists, engage the film industry, and make Jammu and Kashmir self-reliant in power generation.

Highlighting the efforts to strengthen the government's film policy, Abdullah said while Jammu and Kashmir had been a popular destination for Bollywood, there was little engagement from film industries in south India.

"...a significant part of the film industry operates in south India and we have seen very little activity from there. We will strive to involve the southern film industries," he said at a press conference.

Attracting south Indian filmmakers will serve a dual purpose, Abdullah said.

"They will utilise our filming locations and facilities … At the same time, we can attract south Indian tourists, who visit Jammu and Kashmir in fewer numbers compared to those from Gujarat, Maharashtra, and central and western India," he added.

The chief minister also spoke about the government's plan to create tourism circuits in Jammu.

"Our aim is to divert Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims to other tourist destinations in Jammu, to be promoted on a package basis," he said.

Calling for a shift towards high-end tourism, Abdullah plans to prioritise quality over quantity.

"Instead of focusing on just increasing the numbers, we need to enhance the quality of tourism that will help generate more revenue. This requires the development of high-end tourism infrastructure in both Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

The government is also formulating a hydropower policy to boost the energy sector, Abdullah said.

"The framework is ready and some elements are being finalised. Once completed, it will be presented to the public," he added.

Abdullah said the policy aimed to focus on power generation while also improving distribution and reducing transmission losses.

He noted that most of Jammu and Kashmir's hydroelectric potential lay in the Chenab river and his administration was working to fully harness it.

"Some of these projects were initiated when I was chief minister. The Chenab Valley Power Corporation was set up during my tenure and we will work to complete those projects as soon as possible," he said.

Abdullah also defended the installation of smart meters.

"If you consume electricity, you must pay through smart meters. This is why we have been advocating for their installation as they allow consumers to pay only for what they use. For those below the poverty line, we have already announced 200 free units in our budget," he said.

The chief minister reiterated his government's commitment to making Jammu and Kashmir drugs-free.

"The central government has also taken measures in this direction. We are working closely with the government of India and the home ministry to coordinate the efforts to combat drugs abuse," he said.

He added the National Conference prepared a document on the issue that had been adopted by the government and action would be taken accordingly.

Abdullah assured that his administration was focused on financial discipline and reducing dependence on central assistance.

"Our capital expenditure is increasing and repayments are decreasing. No finance minister has a magic wand -- we work with what we have. We are conscious of not burdening future generations with excessive debt," he said.

Noting Jammu and Kashmir's high debts, Abdullah said, "None of the initiatives announced today (Friday) have added any new debt. Instead, repayments have increased and we have worked to clean up financial records." He acknowledged that achieving economic stability would take time.

"I cannot provide a definite timeline. Our goal is to make Jammu and Kashmir self-sufficient. This will require tough decisions," he said.

He also highlighted budget measures aimed at putting more money in people's hands to help tackle inflation.

"While we cannot fully counter inflation, we have attempted to alleviate the concerns of the weaker sections," he said.

Abdullah, the National Conference vice-president, reiterated that security was the biggest concern for the return of Kashmiri Pandits.

"We have allocated funds to complete their residential and transit accommodations. However, their return is more dependent on the security situation. Kashmiri Pandits did not leave due to financial hardship, they left because their lives were in danger. Until we eliminate that threat, we cannot expect a full return," he said.

The responsibility of ensuring safe conditions in Kashmir is shared between the lieutenant governor and the government, he further said.

"Our collective effort will be to create conditions in Kashmir that encourage Kashmiri Pandits to return voluntarily," he added.

The chief minister also announced plans to develop world-class sports infrastructure, hinting at the possibility of hosting Indian Premier League (IPL) matches.

"We are focusing on sports on a large scale, with infrastructure and quality facilities being key priorities. Once the infrastructure is ready, we will explore the possibility of hosting IPL matches," Abdullah said.

Discussions are underway with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regarding a state-of-the-art stadium in Kathua and a similar international-standard facility in Kashmir, he said. PTI AB SZM SZM