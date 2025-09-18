Will study implications, take steps to protect national interests: India on Pak-Saudi defence deal

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) A day after Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed a strategic defence pact, India on Thursday said it will take all steps to protect its national interests and ensure comprehensive national security in all domains.

The agreement states that "any aggression against either of the two countries shall be considered as an aggression against both", according to a Pakistan-Saudi Arabia joint statement.

In a carefully-crafted response, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India will study implications of the pact for its national security as well as for regional and global stability.

The "Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement" was signed by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Abdulaziz Al Saud and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday.

Sharif, accompanied by Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir and Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, was on a visit to Saudi Arabia.

The sealing of the pact came over four months after a four-day military conflict between India and Pakistan.

"We have seen reports of the signing of a strategic mutual defence pact between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan," Jaiswal said.

"The government was aware that this development, which formalizes a long-standing arrangement between the two countries, had been under consideration," he said.

Jaiswal said India will "study the implications of this development for our national security as well as for regional and global stability." "The government remains committed to protecting India's national interests and ensuring comprehensive national security in all domains," he said.

Jaiswal was responding to a media query on the issue.

The defence and security ties between India and Saudi Arabia have also been on an upswing in the last few years, particularly after the visit to the Gulf nation by then Army Chief Gen MM Naravane in December 2020.

It was the first-ever visit to Saudi Arabia by a head of the Indian Army.

The Pakistan-Saudi Arabia joint statement said the new defence agreement reflects the "shared commitment of both nations to enhance their security" and it "aims to develop aspects of defence cooperation between the two countries and strengthen joint deterrence against any aggression." Pakistan has been a key ally of Saudi Arabia and both sides have a relationship in the defence sector.

The signing of the pact also comes days against the backdrop of increasing concerns in West Asia following Israel's military strikes in Doha targeting Hamas leaders.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had signed a bilateral security cooperation agreement in 1982 that provided for defence and military cooperation between the two sides including in training of personnel. PTI MPB ZMN