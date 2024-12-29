Will submit report to CM for further action: Dy CM Choudhary on Katra situation

Reasi/Jammu, Dec 29 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary on Sunday visited Katra on Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's direction to assess and address the issues and concerns of local residents on the ropeway project.

He assured that people's demands will be addressed and no decision will be imposed on them.

"I came here on the directions of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Sahib. We have assessed the situation where people are protesting on the roads for many days despite the cold weather conditions. We held detailed discussions on the Gandola project," Choudhary told reporters.

Referring to the three key issues — the ropeway project, the detention of youths and the expressway — he said, "We have had interactions with all stakeholders in this regard and have listened to everyone." "I have prepared a detailed report on the situation, which I will submit to the chief minister. The Shrine Board will take a call on the issue," Choudhary added.

Taking a dig at the Shrine Board, the deputy chief minister said, "The Board should consider that whatever they decide must align with the wishes of the people of Katra. Public sentiment must be respected and addressed." Choudhary asserted that resolving the issue is the Shrine Board's responsibility.

"I will also meet the lieutenant governor, who is the chairman of the Board, to ensure his intervention in resolving the matter," he said.

Choudhary said the chief minister would issue a statement on the issue.

The deputy chief minister emphasized that all political parties were united in this fight for Katra.

"We hope that those who believe this struggle is driven by trade interests will see reason. Justice must prevail as the demands are genuine," he said.

Several delegations met the deputy chief minister during his visit, apprising him of their grievances and demands and sought prompt redressal.

Choudhary also visited Shalimar Park and Katra Bus Stand to inspect the facilities.

While interacting with the delegations, he assured the public that the government stands firmly with people and is fully committed to their welfare and development.

Acknowledging the importance of addressing public grievances, the deputy chief minister reiterated the government’s commitment to the welfare of people.

"The government remains committed to upholding the rights of every individual while ensuring no one is deprived of the benefits of schemes being implemented by the UT administration," he said.

Katra, the base camp of the Mata Vaishno Devi temple, remained shut on Sunday for the fifth consecutive day in protest against the proposed ropeway project in the Trikuta hills. Five youths continued their hunger strike demanding the release of several people detained by the police during earlier demonstrations in the holy town.

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti, which called for the shutdown, announced that all activities in Katra would remain suspended during the bandh. PTI AB AS AS