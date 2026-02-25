Will sue Sena (UBT) leader over charges of land 'gift' to my driver: MP Bhumre

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Feb 25 (PTI) Shiv Sena MP Sandipan Bhumre on Wednesday dismissed Ambadas Danve’s allegations about a land “gifted” to his driver, and said he would file a defamation case against the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader.

Danve on Tuesday sought a probe into a 23-acre piece of land in the Jatwada area of Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, which he claimed had been "gifted" by its owner to Bhumre's driver much before the latter was even born.

The land has a value of nearly Rs 1,150 crore, the former leader of the opposition in the state legislative council claimed.

How can a "hibanama" (gift deed) be made by the Hindu owner of the land in Bhumre's driver Javed Shaikh's name 14 years before he was born, the Sena (UBT) leader asked.

A 'hibanama' is a written document or gift deed in Muslim law that records the voluntary transfer of property from a donor to a donee without any exchange of money or consideration.

"The allegations made by Danve are based on incomplete information. My driver and I don't know about the original owner of the land. My question is how such a hibanama can be made between a Hindu and a Muslim?" Bhumre said at a press conference.

He said if misuse of any government agencies has taken place in this case, then action should be taken.

"The birth year of my driver is 1984-85, and the hibanama was made in 1971. If my driver was not born in 1971, how is this possible and it should be checked," the Lok Sabha MP from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar said.

Bhumre also said his driver told him that he had never been to the Jatwada village, and the "gut number" (land survey number) that Danve was claiming does not exist. There are only 171 gut numbers in that area; from where did the gut number 174 come? he asked.

"Who decided the rate (of the land) as Rs 1,150 crore. There is no such hibanama and the gut number does not exist, then on what basis did Danve make these allegations? I am going to file a defamation suit against Danve and will talk to legal advisors for the same," he said.

Bhumre also demanded a detailed probe into the matter.

"If my driver is at fault, action should be taken. But at the same time, action should also be taken against those who made false allegations," he added.

In June last year, police had questioned Bhumre's driver Shaikh over his claim that a descendant of Hyderabad's Salar Jung family gifted him a three-acre plot of land located on Jalna Road in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar worth over Rs 150 crore. PTI AW GK