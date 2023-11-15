Will support Banjara, Dhangar communities' demands: Maratha quota activist Jarange

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nov 15 (PTI) The Maratha community would support the quota-related demands of Banjara and Dhangar communities, activist Manoj Jarange said on Wednesday.

Jarange, who had launched a hunger strike last month to press the demand of reservation for the Marathas, was speaking at a rally at Pendgaon in Maharashtra's Beed district.

"No matter what the government does, we will secure reservation. Henceforth, we shall also support the Banjara and Dhangar community for their demands. Banjaras want to be in the Scheduled Tribes category. The Dhangar community too is demanding reservation (in ST category). They should get their constitutional right," he said.

Jarange also met the Beed Superintendent of Police and demanded that innocent persons should not be arrested in connection with the violence witnessed in the district during the Maratha quota agitation. PTI AW KRK