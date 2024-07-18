Will support BJP-led Haryana govt unconditionally till end of term: Independent MLA Nayan Rawat

Chandigarh, Jul 18 (PTI) Putting to rest speculation that he might withdraw support to the BJP government in Haryana, Independent MLA Nayan Pal Rawat said Thursday he will back the Nayab Singh Saini dispensation unconditionally till the end of its term.

The Prithla MLA, who was earlier reportedly unhappy with the functioning of some officers, told PTI, "The government has assured to take action in this regard and I am satisfied with its response." He said over the phone that he had brought to the government's notice that some officers "were working against its and the public's interest".

Asserting that his support to the BJP government will continue, Rawat said, "I cannot leave the BJP." "It has been my principle in life that if you stand with someone, you don't run away from there like a coward," he added.

"Sometimes some issues do crop up but... My support to the government continues as before. It is unconditional and will continue till the end (of the term)," Rawat said.

At present, Rawat and the lone Haryana Lokhit Party MLA Gopal Kanda are supporting the ruling BJP in the state.

Assembly polls are due in Haryana later this year.

If Rawat had decided to withdraw support, it was unlikely to pose any immediate threat to the Saini government.

However, it would have given further ammunition to the Opposition, which has been training guns on the BJP dispensation and calling it a "minority government" ever since three Independents – Sombir Sangwan, Randhir Gollen and Dharampal Gonder – withdrew their support in May.

After the BJP government in the state fell short of a majority on its own in 2019, the JJP and the Independent MLAs extended support to the party.

The JJP's alliance with the BJP came to an end in March after the saffron outfit replaced Manohar Lal Khattar with Nayab Singh Saini as chief minister.

Another Independent MLA, Ranjit Singh Chautala, who is currently the power minister, had resigned as a legislator ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and joined the BJP.

Chautala contested the general election from the Hisar parliamentary seat but was unsuccessful.

Independent MLA Rakesh Daultabad passed away in May. Another Independent legislator, Balraj Kundu is also not supporting the BJP.

In the 90-member Haryana Assembly, currently having an effective strength of 87 members, the BJP has 41 MLAs, the Congress 29, the JJP 10 and the INLD and HLP have one MLA each. There are five Independent MLAs in the House.

In May, the opposition JJP moved a petition before the Haryana Assembly speaker, seeking the disqualification of party MLAs Ramniwas Surjakhera and Jogi Ram Sihag under the anti-defection law for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities.

Both these MLAs have openly come out in support of the BJP.

A week ago, Speaker Gian Chand Gupta rejected on "technical grounds" the Congress' plea seeking disqualification of Kiran Choudhry as a member of the Assembly.

Kiran Choudhry and her daughter Shruti Choudhry resigned from the Congress' primary membership last month and joined the ruling BJP. PTI SUN IJT