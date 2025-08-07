Will support weavers, handloom tradition in every possible way: Andhra CM

Amaravati, Aug 7 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday pledged to support weavers and handloom tradition in every possible way, commemorating the 'National Handloom Day'.

The chief minister said, "we take immense pride in our rich handloom tradition".

"Greetings on National Handloom Day! Today, we celebrate the skilled artisans who weave our culture and heritage into vibrant tapestries, preserving it for generations. We take immense pride in our rich handloom tradition, and we pledge to support it in every possible way," said Naidu in a post on 'X'.

According to the CM, the southern state's weavers are not only preserving the past, but weaving the future of Andhra Pradesh. "By supporting them, we are also safeguarding a vital part of our cultural identity for generations to come," he said.

As part of National Handloom Day, the TDP supremo visited the stalls at Mangalagiri Handlooms Centre in Guntur district. He checked out several sarees and woven fabrics displayed at the stalls. PTI STH KH