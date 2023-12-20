Will swallow insult to me but will never tolerate insult to House, VP post: Dhankhar on mimicry row

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar Wednesday said he will not tolerate any insult to Parliament and the post of vice president which he holds and expressed deep anguish over a TMC MP mimicking him in the Parliament complex and a Congress leader videographing the act.

In the Rajya Sabha, the chairman said the acts of mimicking him and its videography have caused an "insult" to the honour of the post of the vice president, the farmers and his own community.

He also questioned the silence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who is also the leader of opposition in the upper house, on the matter.

When the House met at 11.45 am after the third adjournment, Dhankhar expressed his anguish over Tuesday's incident and asked the Congress party and Kharge to ponder over it.

"I do not care about myself. If someone insults me, I bear it, I will swallow it. But I will never tolerate that I have not been able to protect the dignity of the post I hold. It is my job to protect the dignity of this House, it is my duty to protect the dignity of the post," the chairman said.

Referring to the acts of mimicry by TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee and the videography done by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, he said, "Such a big incident has happened, the dignity of the post has diminished, the farmer community has been dishonoured, my caste has been insulted and you are silent, your president is silent." Dhankhar also ticked off Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and said that he, being an experienced leader, does not wish to hear his pain. The vice president said while Singh claims that his party is 138 years old, his silence on the matter is echoing in his ears.

"Kharge ji's silence is echoing in my ears. He is leader of opposition and president of Congress. Everyone knows what's going on. You should understand that if a person enjoys doing videography, amplifies it, are these your traditions?" Dhankhar asked.

Earlier in the day, Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned several times. PTI MJH NKD SKC SMN