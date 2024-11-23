Will take a relook at cases against farmers, but won't spare conspirators of attack on officials: CM

Hyderabad, Nov 23 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said the government would take a relook at the cases against farmers, but won't spare the conspirators behind the attack on government officials in his assembly constituency Kodangal.

Advertisment

He also said an industrial corridor, aimed at generating employment for youth and women, would be set up in Kodangal assembly constituency and not 'pharma city' as alleged by opposition parties.

The statement assumes significance as government officials came under attack on November 11 during a public hearing for land acquisition at Lagacharla village in the constituency.

"We will not spare those who hatched conspiracy. Will relook at cases against innocent farmers," Reddy said, during a meeting with a delegation of Left leaders who called on him, an official release said.

Advertisment

The CM said it is his responsibility to develop the constituency as the MLA of Kodangal.

Why would I trouble the people of my own constituency, he wondered while asserting that only pollution-free industries would be set up.

The Left parties submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister on the attack on officials at Lagacharla village in the constituency in Vikarabad district on November 11.

Advertisment

Former BRS MLA Patnam Narender Reddy was among more than 20 people arrested in connection with the incident.

The BRS has alleged arrest of innocent farmers and police high-handedness in connection with the attack on officials. PTI SJR GDK SJR ROH