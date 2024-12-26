Will take action on those who 'leaked' FIR in student's sexual assault case: Chennai CoP

Chennai, Dec 26 (PTI) Greater Chennai Police Commissioner A Arun on Thursday warned of appropriate action on those behind the alleged FIR "leak" in the girl student sexual assault case.

Advertisment

It was an offence to leak the FIR or even publicly discuss it, especially when the case pertained to crimes against girls or women, he said.

The Kotturpuram police have registered a case on the alleged leak of FIR, he said.

Speaking to reporters here, Arun said the suspect, Gnanasekaran (37), was arrested on December 25 based on his cell phone location and other evidence.

Advertisment

"As per the initial probe, only one person was involved in the sexual assault of the student. The arrested man was involved in 20 offences like theft and house-breaking since 2013, and no cases of crimes against women have been registered against him so far," the Commissioner said.

Gnanasekaran has been convicted in six cases so far.

Asked about the political affiliation of Gnanasekaran, Arun replied, "some persons are making this case political and speaking in a sensational manner." PTI JSP KH