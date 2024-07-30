'Will take all measures to protect students' interests,' govt tells RS on NEET fiasco

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Besieged with various allegations over NEET fiasco, the Centre in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday said it will take all measures needed to protect the best interests of students.

Replying to a supplementary question related to the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel said: "In so far as the allegations of paper leak are concerned the Supreme Court's judgement has already come to us ... I would only like to assure through you (the Chair) to the member that government is committed to the best interest of students and whatever is needed will be done by the government." Replying to another supplementary question, the minister informed the house that the first round of NEET-UG counselling would commence from August 14.

"We have already announced that the first round of counselling will begin from 14 August and as per the Supreme Court's order we will be holding the counselling in four rounds," Patel said. She said that the fourth round will conclude on October 24.

The National Testing Agency had declared the result of NEET-UG on July 26. The dates for counselling were announced by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) through a public notice on July 29.

Registration of eligible candidates will start from first week of August.

"The allotment of seats under NEET-UG is carried out through a transparent Online Counselling process. It ensures convenience and accessibility to candidates by allowing them to participate in a hassle-free manner," the government said. PTI RSN RSN VN VN