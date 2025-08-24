Will take appropriate decision at right time: Congress in Kerala on Rahul Mamkootathil

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 24 (PTI) Facing mounting pressure from within the party and opponents protests calling for the resignation of Rahul Mamkootathil as MLA, the Congress in Kerala said on Sunday that an appropriate decision would be made after discussions among its senior leaders.

Both Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief Sunny Joseph and senior party leader K Muraleedharan took this stand while responding to queries from reporters on whether any action was contemplated against Mamkootathil, the MLA from Palakkad.

Joseph said that he and Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan will speak to other senior leaders of the party and views of everyone will be considered before arriving at an appropriate decision at the right time.

"When we arrive at such a decision it will be communicated officially," he told reporters.

This was his stand to all queries from reporters regarding whether Mamkootathil will be asked to resign and what were the views expressed by senior party leaders in Kerala.

Muraleedharan took a similar stand while addressing media earlier in the day.

At the same time, he also said that some recent audio clippings that have come out in connection with the allegations against the Palakkad MLA, "make the matter more serious".

His statement comes in the wake of TV channels airing audio clips of a purported conversation between Mamkootathil and a woman.

"The party will take a stand. It will happen soon," Muraleedharan added.

He further said that the party's decision will not be based on the fact that CPI(M) MLA M Mukesh, facing sexual harassment allegations, has not yet resigned as a legislator.

He also said that he does not believe there is any need for an election in Palakkad in the current situation and added that if the LDF does not want a BJP legislator from there, the saffron party will not win that assembly seat.

The responses from the senior Congress leaders come amidst reports that Satheesan and senior party leader Ramesh Chennithala are in favour of Mamkootathil's resignation.

Satheesan, a day ago, had said that the party was examining the issue "very seriously" and would act if required.

Mamkootathil, who faces an internal party inquiry after actress Rini Ann George accused "a young leader" of a well-known political party of misbehaviour and subsequent protests by BJP and DYFI, had resigned from the post of state president of the Youth Congress. PTI HMP HMP ROH