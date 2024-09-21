Will take desecration of Tirupati Laddu to logical end: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

Hubballi (Karnataka), Sep 21 (PTI) Union Minister for Food and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Saturday said the Centre has taken the issue of desecration of famous Tirupati Laddu seriously and will take the matter to its logical end.

The Minister also said the allegations cropped up after the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) stopped using the Nandini Ghee of the Karnataka Milk Federation.

“We have heard a very serious allegation of adulteration in the auspicious Tirupati Laddu. The previous (Andhra Pradesh) government was using Nandini Ghee. Once they stopped using Nandini products, they started procuring Ghee from different sources. Since then, these incidents have taken place and the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has released the lab report as well,” Joshi, who also holds public distribution portfolio, told reporters here in Hubballi.

He said the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister is an important politician of India and a good administrator and there must be facts when he has said so.

“Now that the lab report has come out, a detailed investigation has to take place. Whoever has committed wrong should be punished. We will take is seriously and we will take this case to the logical end,” Joshi said.

“This is a question of the culture and faith of the country. Such betrayal is not good." The Minister insisted that the temple managements in Karnataka should also test the ‘Prasad’ served to the devotees in the temples from time to time.

Meanwhile, former Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka K S Eshwarappa alleged the role of foreign Christian missionaries during the tenure of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy as Chief Minister.

“Why this happened only during Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tenure? There is foreign Christian Padre’s role. Jagan Mohan Reddy is a converted Christian,” Eshwarappa said.

Referring to these allegations for a very long time, the expelled BJP leader said the desecration of Tirupati Laddu was a conspiracy against the Hindus. PTI GMS GMS ROH