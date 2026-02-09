Will take full responsibility for Kukis visiting Imphal: Manipur CM

Imphal, Feb 9 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh said on Monday that his government will ensure the security of every person from the Kuki-Zo community visiting state capital Imphal.

Addressing a function, Singh said his government will not allow anything to happen to people of the Kuki-Zo community in Imphal, where Meiteis are the majority.

"Day before yesterday, MLA Vungzagin Valte from Churachandpur rang me up. He congratulated me and said he would assist in restoring peace. Later, his son called me and asked for medical assistance for Valte," he said.

"Promptly, with the help of the doctors at RIMS-Imphal and the state Health Department, treatment was guided and supervised to Valte, who was in Churachandpur," he added.

Valte was taken to New Delhi by an air ambulance from the Imphal airport on Sunday afternoon. Singh met him at the airport and wished him a speedy recovery.

The CM said, "In addition, I also want to inform that the state government will take full responsibility for any Kuki-Zo individual who comes to Imphal for medical treatment or other purposes. The government will not allow anything to happen to them." Singh took oath as the CM of the restive state last week after a year of President's Rule.

The clashes between Meteis and Kukis, which broke out in May 2023, deeply divided the state on ethnic lines, with members of the two communities not venturing into each other's areas.

Over 260 people have been killed and thousands displaced in the ethnic clashes. PTI CORR SOM