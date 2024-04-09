Will take steps to restore border trade between Mizoram, Myanmar if elected to LS: Cong leader

Aizawl, Apr 9 (PTI) Congress candidate from Mizoram's lone Lok Sabha seat Lalbiakzama on Tuesday asserted that he would take steps to restore the border trade between Myanmar and the northeastern state if he is elected to the lower house of Parliament.

Addressing a rally in east Mizoram's Champhai town, the Congress leader emphasised on the importance of the border trade, which does not function properly now.

He said the border trade between Mizoram and Myanmar at Zokhawthar has a "positive impact on the state's economy".

Polling for the lone Lok Sabha seat in the state will be held on April 19.

"The border trade between Mizoram and Myanmar has not been functioning properly nowadays. I will give first priority to restore the border trade if I am elected to the Lok Sabha," Lalbiakzama said.

Hitting out at the BJP, the Congress leader alleged that there were several instances of religious persecution and atrocities on minorities, particularly Christians under the BJP regime.

"I will expose to the world the religious atrocities faced by the Christians in India if I am elected to the upcoming Lok Sabha polls," he said.

Lalbiakzama also questioned the validity of "Mizoram being exempted under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)".

"Some people talked about Mizoram being exempted under the CAA. Is there any mention in the Act or rules that Mizoram is exempted? If there is no mention in the Act or rules that we are exempted then there is no security at all," he said.

State Congress president Lal Thanzara, who accompanied Lalbiakzama, also alleged that "atrocities against Christians and oppression against Christian minorities have considerably increased since the BJP-led NDA came to power at the Centre in 2014". PTI CORR BDC