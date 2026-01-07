Will take stern action against land and sand mafia: Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Sinha

Patna, Jan 7 (PTI) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha on Wednesday said stern action would be taken against land and sand mafia, as well as against those "spreading anarchy" in the state.

Sinha, who also holds the revenue and land reforms portfolio, asserted that culprits would be given severe punishment and expressed confidence that a "pleasant and healthy" environment would be created in the state by March 31.

Talking to reporters here, he said, "There is a disease and we are administering medicines slowly. If too much dose is given at once, adverse reactions can happen. I am fully confident that the disease will be cured by March 31 and a good, pleasant and healthy environment will be created." He quipped that the department is using traditional remedies, but added that if the need for surgery arises, "we are prepared for that as well”.

Sinha asserted that chief minister Nitish Kumar has given "clear instructions" to act against sand and land mafia, and the government will also bring a new law in this regard.

"Kumar has given clear instructions and we are identifying such people. Whether it is land or sand mafia, transparent and stringent laws will be brought to deal with them," he said.

Sinha claimed that people's expectations from his department have increased. "It is my effort that we live up to their expectations and beliefs," he added.

The minister has been holding 'Bhoomi Sudhar Jan Kalyan Samvad' meetings across several districts to address land-related grievances by directly engaging circle officers and other officials.

Sinha informed that special reviews will be held every 15 days, and in the circles where most complaints are reported, he, along with other officers, will visit and address the problems.

He said the next meeting will be held on January 15, followed by an intensive review by the end of this month.