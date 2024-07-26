Will take strict action against ration dealers committing irregularities: Rajasthan govt

Jaipur, Jul 26 (PTI) Rajasthan Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sumit Godara assured the assembly on Friday of strict action against dealers who commit irregularities in the distribution of rations.

Replying to a supplementary question during the Question Hour, Godara said the state government was serious about the uninterrupted distribution of rations to the general public.

Dealers guilty of not distributing rations in the Kishangarh Assembly constituency will be suspended, he said, adding that if serious irregularities are found during investigations, cases will be registered and their licences will be cancelled.

Earlier, in a written reply to a question by MLA Lalit Meena, the minister said that to prevent irregularities and black marketing in the public distribution system, there are provisions for inspection, suspension and cancellation of fair price shops under the Rajasthan Food and Other Essential Commodities Distribution Regulation Order 1976. PTI AG IJT IJT