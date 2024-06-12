Will take to streets if milk producers do not get subsidy: Sharad Pawar

Pune, June 12 (PTI) NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Wednesday warned of agitation if the Maharashtra government did not provide subsidy to milk producers.

He was speaking during a visit to drought-affected villages in Indapur tehsil of Pune district.

"If the government failed to provide subsidy to dairy farmers, we will take to the streets," he said.

The NCP chief also said that the government in the state was needed to be changed if the people's problems were to be resolved.

Asking which government in the past waived crop loans or ensured fair prices for farm produce, Pawar said he was not sure if the current Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP government understood these problems.

"If our requests are not heeded, you must hand over the policy-making power to us in the next four to six months," the veteran politician said, alluding to the coming assembly elections. PTI COR KRK