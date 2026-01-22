Will take up issue of MGNREGA repeal strongly during Parliament's Budget session: Kharge

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday alleged that the repeal of MGNREGA by the government was an attempt to remove Mahatma Gandhi's name from public memory and asserted that his party will strongly raise the issue during Parliament's upcoming Budget session.

Addressing the National MGNREGA Workers’ Convention organised by the Rachnatmak Congress, Kharge said people must unite and not let the government implement the new law.

He said the MGNREGA repeal was aimed at removing Mahatma Gandhi's name from public memory and weakening the concept of Gram Swaraj.

“In the Budget session, we will fight for this issue,” Kharge said, slamming the government for repealing MGNREGA.

Workers from across the country participated in the convention, bringing a fistful of soil from their work sites that was put in plants as a symbolic gesture in the presence of Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress launched 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram', a 45-day nationwide campaign against the repeal of the UPA-era Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), on January 10.

The opposition party is demanding the withdrawal of the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act and restoration of MGNREGA as a rights-based law in its original form, the right to work and the authority of panchayats. PTI ASK DV DV