Will take up with Amit Shah issue of reopening of tourist destinations in Kashmir: Omar

Srinagar, Sep 18 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said he will take up with Union Home Minister Amit Shah the issue of reopening of tourist destinations which were closed in the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Addressing the 17th annual general meeting of Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK) in Gulmarg, Abdullah sought to assure the tourism stakeholders and players that he will take up their concerns with Shah and "request for opening up of several closed tourist destinations in Kashmir".

"On one hand we promote tourism, but on the other, many destinations remain closed. This is one of the biggest challenges in our difficult circumstances. When half of Kashmir is shut for tourism, promotion becomes meaningless.

"What do we tell the tourists...that you can ride the Gondola but the ATV grounds are closed. That you can go to Tangmarg but not to Drung, or that you can come to Pahalgam but not visit Aru and Betab Valley. Even in the worst times we had not kept these areas closed," he said.

The chief minister said reopening the destinations will build confidence and help attract more tourists.

The chief minister said that when tourists get to know that certain destinations are closed, it creates a negative perception about the overall situation in Kashmir.

"We must come on one page with the central government, otherwise our efforts at promotion will not succeed," he added.

The chief minister expressed hope that autumn and winter seasons would bring some revival, while preparations should begin in earnest for the spring season.

Abdullah, who inaugurated a convention centre earlier in the day, said it is expected to boost the tourism and provide livelihood opportunities for locals.

"Chief Minister today inaugurated the Convention Centre at Gulmarg. The state-of-the-art facility is expected to boost tourism, promote MICE activities, and create new opportunities for local youth and businesses," Abdullah posted on his official X handle.

He said while many more events will be held at the convention centre in future, the AGM of TAAK will have the distinction of being the first.

"We will always remember that the first programme held at the Gulmarg Convention Centre was the 17th AGM of the Travel Agents Association of Kashmir.

"In future, many prestigious programmes of FICCI, CII, Government of India and Government of J&K will be held here, but the first will always remain with TAAK," he added. PTI MIJ KVK KVK