Will take up with CM Mann affiliation issue of Haryana colleges with PU: VP Dhankhar

Chandigarh, Dec 23 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday said he will take up the issue of affiliation of Haryana colleges with Panjab University with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Dhankhar, who is the chancellor of the PU, was addressing a gathering at the global alumni meet of the university here.

Haryana colleges used to be part of Panjab University earlier, he said, adding, "Affiliation of (Haryana) colleges were due to take place. I will work and bring it about consensually." "I believe in the wisdom of the Punjab chief minister. I will speak to him and I am sure he will take a step in this direction," Dhankhar added.

Punjab Cabinet Minister Aman Arora and AAP MP Vikramjit Sahney were among the dignitaries present on the occasion.

The Haryana government had earlier proposed the affiliation of Haryana colleges in Panchkula, Ambala, and Yamunanagar with Panjab University.

However, Punjab Chief Minister Mann rejected the proposal, asserting that the Chandigarh-based university belongs to Punjab and will remain so.

Mann had even strongly objected to Haryana's offer of funding the Panjab University for the restoration of the state's share in it.

Earlier, maintenance deficit grants to PU used to be shared and paid by Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and UT Chandigarh in the ratio of 20:20:20:40, respectively.

But former Haryana chief minister Bansi Lal decided to withdraw the state's share from the PU and set up Kurukshetra University in the state, while Himachal Pradesh also withdrew its share from the PU, according to Mann.

At present, Punjab and UT Chandigarh bear the financial responsibility of the maintenance deficit grants in the ratio of 40:60 respectively.

Meanwhile, Dhankhar, referring to his previous stint as the governor of West Bengal, said in a lighter vein that he tried very hard to get 'mamta' from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee but failed.

On becoming the vice president, he said, "I came to a place where I could contribute without resistance, an ecosystem that I didn't have in the state of West Bengal." "But I have very high regard for Mamata Banerjee. I tried very hard to get 'mamta' from Mamata Banerjee, but failed to get it," Dhankhar added.

Acknowledging the presence of former IPS officer and former lieutenant governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi on the occasion, he said, "We saw her fire in the 1980s. I was the president of the High Court Bar Association of Rajasthan. We had to come to Delhi because there was someone like 'Crane Bedi'." Former IPS officer Bedi earned the sobriquet 'Crane Bedi' after a car of the then prime minister Indira Gandhi's office was towed during her stint as a top traffic official of the Delhi Police.

Referring to AAP MP Vikramjit Sahney, Dhankhar said, "Sahney is a pious man... he is very disciplined in Rajya Sabha. But his one great failure is that he cannot persuade his colleague from the same party to do the same." The vice president, however, did not elaborate on who he was talking about.