Will take up your case in Delhi, Lucknow: BJP MP Mahesh Sharma after farmers gherao Noida home

Noida, Jan 29 (PTI) The BJP's Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma on Monday assured farmers of taking up their grievances with the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government after hundreds of them, including women, gheraoed his Noida home.

Hundreds of farmers marched towards Sharma's home in Sector 15 in the afternoon and held a sit-in outside the gates as part of their protest over a host of issues, including higher compensation for their lands acquired by the local authorities in the past.

The demonstration also hit traffic along the routes. The protest was led by Bharatiya Kisan Parishad chief Sukhbir Khalifa, who had called to gherao the local MP's home over the "long delay" in the redress of farmers' issues.

"I am not shying away from my responsibilities. You have a right over me and I also have a right on you. I am not going anywhere. You may wish death upon me but later you only would hug me. I have no problem with anyone. I want to assure you that from Delhi to Lucknow, this issue would be highlighted," Sharma told the protestors using a public announcement speaker.

"When a chief minister takes up an issue, he first discusses it with government officers and takes their counsel. I have been a minister and I know how things work. So it depends on the officers and the ministers working in Lucknow," Sharma said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has witnessed on-and-off protests by farmer groups pressing for their demands, including higher compensation for their land acquired by the Noida and the Greater Noida authorities as well as NTPC and other benefits such as reservation in jobs for villagers.

"In a democracy, there should be work done for the people. Wherever the people's voice is not heard, it results in division and protests like these. The reason for the MP's home being gheraoed is that work has not been done but it should be done," Khalifa said.

Expressing disappointment over the delay in redress of the farmers' issues, Khalifa warned of protests in Delhi in the coming days. PTI KIS SZM