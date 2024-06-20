Will teach enemies of J-K a lesson: PM Modi

Srinagar, Jun 20 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the government is "seriously" concerned about the recent terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and no effort will be spared to teach the enemies of the country a lesson.

Addressing a function here soon after arriving on a two-day visit to J-K, the prime minister said the enemies of the Union territory were not able to digest peace and development in the region.

"The enemies of peace and humanity are not happy with the development in Jammu and Kashmir. There were some terror attacks recently... the government has taken it seriously. The Home Minister, with the J&K Administration, has reviewed the situation," he said.

Modi said the government will not spare any efforts to teach the enemies of Jammu and Kashmir a lesson.

"The enemies of Jammu and Kashmir are making last ditch efforts to stop the development here and that peace is not established. But the new generation of Jammu and Kashmir will live in permanent peace. We will strengthen the path chosen by the people of Jammu and Kashmir," he added.

The prime minister was apparently referring to the terrorist attack on a bus carrying pilgrims from Reasi to Shiv Khori in Jammu region on June 9.

The bus rolled down a gorge as the driver lost control of the vehicle in view of the attack, resulting in death of nine persons and injuries to several others.

The terrorists also carried out back to back attacks in Kathua and Doda districts in which one security jawan was killed and several others injured.