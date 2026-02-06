Will tell you importance of toeing ideology: Stalin to DMK youth wing functionaries

Chennai, Feb 6 (PTI) Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday expressed pride that the DMK youth wing has grown from strength to strength under his son, party leader Udhayanidhi and said he would share with the wing's functionaries at the southern regional meet on February 7, the importance of working in alignment with ideology.

Tracing the origins of the DMK in 1949 by youths, Stalin said similarly, in 1980, the party youth wing was founded to reach out to the young people. At that time he, and his party colleagues who nurtured the youth wing were young men, he said in a video message posted on social media.

On the eve of the DMK youth wing conference to be held at Virudhunagar near Madurai, Stalin, the party president said thatUdhayanidhi, the DMK youth wing secretary is "splendidly performing" the duty of taking this movement to the next generation.

The chief minister said that he was excited about the DMK youth wing meeting on Saturday in southern Tamil Nadu. He said he would meet youth wing functionaries at the conference and share with them the importance of working in alignment with party's ideology, the need for the DMK in today's context and why its rule must continue in Tamil Nadu.

It may be recalled that the DMK leaders had often criticised the fans of actor-turned politician Vijay, the chief of TVK, for merely following him without having any idea about "ideology or principles." Further, the DMK chief said when his party's rivals were initially skeptical about the entry of young people into the party, Udhyanidhi debunked that myth by appointing as many as five lakh functionaries across Tamil Nadu for the youth wing, and "I think, this would become the DMK youth wing provided blue-print for other parties to follow." He lauded Udhayanidhi for building "in a mission-mode" a five-lakh functionaries strong DMK youth wing. It includes over 12,000 office-bearers, including those at the level of towns and panchayat unions.

Data on office-bearers, aged less than 35, was digitized and verified and in all the 78 party districts, deputy organisers have been appointed for the purposes of social media alone.

Similar to 'military-like' discipline, the youthg wing organisation is working in an excellent fashion and five lakh office-bearers have been provided with photo ID cards.

Udhayanidhi has been organising regional level youth wing conferences and a meet was held recently at Tiruvannamalai for the state's north zone and 1.5 lakh functionaries turned up making political rivals to lose sleep, Stalin said.

Addressing that meeting, Stalin had said that not only Union Minister Amit Shah, but even an entire battalion of the RSS people will not be able to electorally influence Tamil Nadu.