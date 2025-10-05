Will think about resigning as MLA if BJP central leadership fails to grant appointment: Shyamkumar

Imphal, Oct 5 (PTI) Manipur BJP MLA Th Shyamkumar on Sunday said that if the party central leadership "fails" to grant them an appointment, then he will be forced to think about resigning as legislator.

Speaking to reporters at Imphal airport before leaving for New Delhi, the Andro constituency legislator said, "If the central party leadership does not give us an appointment, there is no meaning to remain as BJP MLAs and have to resign." Shyamkumar also said, "If the central leaders do not agree to form a popular government in Manipur, we will have to see for other options." At least nine Manipur MLAs, including Assembly Speaker Th Satyabrata, and legislators K Joykishan, Th Basanta Kumar, Karam Shyam, Yumnam Khemchand, Usham Deben, Kh Ibomcha and Noorul Hassan left for Delhi on Sunday by different flights.

"All thirty BJP MLAs are going and will discuss everything", BJP MLA Kh Ibomcha said.

NPP MLA Sheikh Noorul Hassan said, "Peace is restored and aspirations of the people is for the formation of government. We are hopeful that in a short period, a new government under a new leader will be formed." A delegation of BJP legislators, led by former chief minister N Biren Singh, is already camping in the national capital. The team included H Dingo, T. Robindro, S.Ranjan, Govindas Konthoujam, and Hill Areas Committee chairman Dinganglung Gangmei.

Singh had told reporters on Saturday that he would press the central leaders on the formation of a popular government in the state as well as highlight on issues related to internally displaced people (IDPs) and national highway. PTI COR RG