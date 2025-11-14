Will thoroughly analyse our shortcomings in Bihar elections: RJD's Abdul Bari Siddiqui

Patna, Nov 14 (PTI) RJD leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui on Friday said the party would "sit together" on Saturday to assess its performance in the Bihar assembly polls, as the NDA raced towards a sweeping victory and the BJP emerged as the single-largest party with an around 95 per cent strike rate.

"We will sit tomorrow and analyse the results, what went wrong and what the shortcomings were. Whatever we have to say, we will say tomorrow," Siddiqui told reporters, striking a cautious note as the opposition alliance appeared headed for one of its poorest electoral outings in recent years.

The ruling NDA won 148 seats in the 243-member Bihar Assembly, and was leading in 55 other constituencies.

The Mahagathbandhan, comprising the RJD, Congress and Left parties, bagged only 22 seats and was leading in 12 other constituencies. The RJD won only 16 of the 141 seats it contested and was leading in eight other constituencies.