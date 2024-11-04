Will thwart every conspiracy of BJP: Soren

Ranchi, Nov 4 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of hatching conspiracies against the ruling JMM-led coalition and tribals, and asserted that they were ready to thwart all such designs including that of "destroying" the state's social and secular fabric.

Soren, also the executive president of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), was addressing a rally at Garhwa in the poll-bound state.

"The people of Jharkhand are aware of every conspiracy of the BJP. As soon as the government was formed (in 2019), they attempted to topple it. When that failed, they resorted to false charges to imprison me. Every conspiracy of anti-Jharkhand BJP will be foiled," he said.

The Enforcement Directorate had arrested Soren on January 31 in a money laundering case linked to a land scam. He was released from jail after the high court granted him bail. At the public meeting, he criticised the BJP alleging that it was responsible for the suffering of the tribals and people of Jharkhand for 20 years.

"They promised to double farmers' income but instead caused many of them to die by suicide due to neglect," he claimed.

Citing the welfare schemes of his administration, Soren exuded confidence that he would again form the government in the state.

"With your support, we will create a golden Jharkhand," Soren said in the rally.

Elections to the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly are scheduled on November 13 and November 20, while votes will be counted on November 23. PTI NAM NN