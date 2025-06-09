Will tie-up with any party that works with 'clean heart and mind' for Marathi people: Aaditya

Mumbai, Jun 9 (PTI) Amid speculation of rapprochement between the Thackeray cousins, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday said his party was ready to align with any outfit which wants to work for Mumbai, Maharashtra and Marathi-speaking people with a "clean heart and mind".

Asked about the buzz surrounding a potential tie-up between the Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) of his cousin Raj, Aaditya Thackeray indicated nothing was on the table as of now and things have not moved beyond media circles.

"Discussions are only in the media. As of now, someone has given a call (for alliance) and we have responded. People will see when the next steps are taken," the former state minister told reporters.

"We are ready to join hands with those who are ready to fight for Marathi-speaking people, Mumbai and Maharashtra with a clean heart and mind. Uddhavji has already said whatever people want will happen," said the opposition MLA.

The estranged Thackeray cousins have sparked speculation about a possible reconciliation with their recent statements indicating they could ignore "trivial issues" and join hands nearly two decades after a bitter parting of ways.

While Raj Thackeray has said uniting in the interest of "Marathi manoos" (Marathi-speaking people) is not difficult, Uddhav has insisted he is ready to put aside trivial fights, provided those working against Maharashtra's interests are not entertained.

Slamming the Election Commission of India (ECI), Aaditya Thackeray alleged the poll watchdog "works from the BJP office".

"Why is the BJP responding to questions posed to the ECI?" he sought to know when asked about the BJP's criticism of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's article on the 2024 Maharashtra assembly polls.

The Congress and the Shiv Sena (UBT) are constituents of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the state.

Notably, Gandhi had last week written an article in a national English daily wherein he had alleged that the assembly polls held in November were not free and fair, a reason why these were swept by the NDA, months after the BJP-led coalition was drubbed in the Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra.

The ECI has rejected Gandhi's charge, saying defaming the poll panel after an unfavourable verdict is absolutely absurd.