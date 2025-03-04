'Will track them from depths of hell', Adityanath invokes Ansal to slam Samajwadi Party

Lucknow, Mar 4 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party, accusing it of favouring builders like Ansal API during its tenure.

Speaking during a discussion on Budget in the state assembly, Adityanath also reassured homebuyers, saying no one should think they can escape after taking money from the common man and the poor.

"Our government will track down such individuals even from the depths of hell," the chief minister said.

While memorandums of understanding (MoUs) were signed in the past, their real value lies in implementation, which did not happen under previous governments, Adityanath claimed.

Stating that every such case is being closely monitored, Adityanath said, "We saw an example of this today, and I have ordered an FIR against it. Ansal was your (SP's) creation. It was under your government that all its illegal activities were facilitated, deceiving investors and homebuyers." "This was done during the Samajwadi Party's rule. You increased the builder's limits, while we reduced them and tightened the noose. If even a single homebuyer is deceived, we will seize all properties involved and ensure justice," Adityanath warned.

Reiterating his government's firm stance in the matter, the chief minister said, "If anyone believes they can take a poor man's money and flee, we will bring them back -- even from the depths of hell -- and ensure that they are punished. I guarantee everyone that they will get their money back." Taking cognisance of the Ansal Group case in Lucknow, Adityanath on Monday ordered the registration of an FIR against the company and assured the homebuyers that their interests would be protected.

This came after the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) initiated insolvency proceedings against the company.

During a review meeting of the housing and urban planning department on Monday, Adityanath emphasised that Ansal Group's "fraudulent practices" against homebuyers will not be tolerated.

He instructed the concerned officials to take strong action against all the responsible officials of the company. "To ensure justice for those affected, Chief Minister Adityanath has directed that FIRs be filed in all districts where similar cases against the Ansal Group have surfaced, following the pattern observed in Lucknow," an official statement said.

"Additionally, he instructed the formation of a committee comprising the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) and aggrieved homebuyers, ensuring that strong evidence is presented in court. This, the chief minister noted, will facilitate strict legal action and make it easier for the court to hold the Ansal Group accountable," it added. PTI KIS ARI