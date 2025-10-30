Will try to come up with best solution for farmers: CM Fadnavis on meet with Bachchu Kadu

Amravati, Oct 30 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said his government stands with farmers and will try to arrive at the best possible solution for them in the meeting to be held with former MLA Bachchu Kadu later on Thursday evening.

Kadu of the Prahar Janshakti Party is leading a massive protest for farm loan waiver. His tractor march began on Monday from Chandurbazar here and halted at Wardha before arriving in Nagpur on Tuesday evening.

"Both deputy CMs (Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar) will be attend the meeting. I've urged everyone not to take a rigid stand. We must work in the interest of farmers. The state government is with farmers and we will try to find the best possible solution for them in today's meeting," the CM said.

Fadnavis had asked Kadu and other farmer agitation leaders to come to Mumbai for discussions over their demands, instead of holding protests that inconvenience the public and may be exploited by "vested interests".

Speaking to a regional news channel on Thursday, Kadu said he, along with other farmer leaders, will be meeting CM Fadnavis in Mumbai at 7 pm.

"The important issue is the complete loan waiver of poor farmers. I am hopeful a good decision will come out today," Kadu had said. PTI COR CLS BNM