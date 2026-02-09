Will turn Amaravati 'most liveable city' in three years: Andhra CM

Amaravati, Feb 9 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said that Amaravati was being called a "graveyard and a desert" by some people but promised to transform it into the "most liveable city" in the next three years.

He was addressing a review meeting comprising ministers and secretaries at the Secretariat.

"Some people called Amaravati a graveyard and a desert, but we will turn it into the most liveable city in three years," Naidu said about the greenfield capital city.

Naidu said Amaravati capital works have gained momentum.

Reflecting on various initiatives and schemes of the state government, the CM noted that awareness is being created among farmers to go for demand-driven crops.

The government is also taking measures to avert farmers' suicide, the TDP supremo said.

According to Naidu, Rs 24,000 crore has been spent on irrigation until now, among other initiatives.

The Visakhapatnam Steel Plant has been put on track and earned Rs 54 crore profit.

Nothing that outdated Acts were causing inconvenience to people, the CM stressed the need for revamping such laws to ease rules and benefit society.

The chief minister noted that the Centre is also considering a review of old legislations to remove unnecessary clauses and Andhra Pradesh should be a role model in bringing reforms.

Emphasising the importance of technology, the TDP supremo said it should be adopted for perfect execution of laws and effective delivery of government services.

According to the CM, the state is making efforts to adopt deep technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, quantum computers and data centres to improve living standards.

Reviewing achievements of the NDA coalition government in the past 19 months, he expressed happiness that Polavaram project is nearing completion and will start functioning before Godavari Pushkaram in 2027.

According to Naidu, the government spent Rs 1,100 crore through market intervention to secure better prices for farmers and credited Rs 10,000 crore to their accounts within 48 hours of paddy procurement.

The CM said Rs 3,000 crore will be spent on laying roads. The state will be made garbage-free by March and drinking water will be provided to all houses under Jal Jeevan Mission at a cost of Rs 25,000 crore.

Naidu directed officials that 66 lakh high-risk cases be screened under the Sanjeevani project by July 2026 and instructed them to complete health profiling of five lakh hostel students and 70 lakh school students up to Class 12.

He called for measures to improve maternal and child nutrition through the Care and Grow initiative and stressed the need to increase normal deliveries while reducing caesarean sections through public awareness.

He asked officials to issue comprehensive family cards by June and finalise the Population Management Policy by March.

Focusing on education, Naidu instructed the department officials to implement a 100-day action plan to achieve best results in Class 10 examinations without creating pressure on students.

"No student should resort to suicide due to exam stress and a stress-free system will encourage innovation and new ideas," said the CM.

He sought the support of Development of Women and Children in Rural Areas (DWCRA) for adult education programmes and appreciated Andhra Pradesh for leading in the Centre's Karmayogi scheme.

Private firms should focus on skilling youth under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, he added. PTI STH MS SA