Will turn anti-chitta campaign into mass movement, says HP CM

Shimla, Nov 7 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday said the state's anti-drug campaign will be transformed into a mass movement and the participation of every citizen was important.

Chairing a meeting to review preparations for the Anti-Chitta Walkathon scheduled to be held in Shimla on November 15, Sukhu said registration for participation in the event could be done by scanning a bar code.

Various awareness activities would be organised during the walkathon to be carried out from Ridge to Chaura Maidan. The event would see participation of youths, students and people from various sections of the society, according to an official statement.

During the meeting, Sukhu directed officials of the departments concerned to complete all preparations in a timely manner to make the event a success.

The campaign, which would continue for the next three months, would be a decisive battle against chitta, or drugs. The state government is committed to completely eradicate chitta and no person involved in this trade would be spared, the chief minister said.

He said that after the state-level Anti-Chitta Walkathon, various events against drugs would be organised at the district and sub-divisional levels. Cabinet members, all the MLAs and prominent people from the society would participate in these events.

Director General of Police Ashok Tiwari gave a detailed information about various preparations for the walkathon.