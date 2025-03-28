Will uplift poor Muslims financially, protect Wakf Board properties: Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada, March 27 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday called Ramadan a month of discipline, charity and reflection at an Iftar party hosted by the state government in Vijayawada.

The chief minister joined Muslims in their prayers and reaffirmed his commitment to uplifting poor Muslims and protecting Wakf Board properties in the state.

"We established Urdu universities in Hyderabad and Kurnool, and a Haj House in Kadapa. Between 2014 and 2019, we provided ‘Dulhan’ assistance to 32,722 minority brides at Rs 163 crore," said the chief minister at the Iftar party.

The NDA coalition government is working to uplift poor Muslim families while ensuring the protection of Wakf Board properties as TDP has always supported the Muslim community, said Naidu.

The TDP supremo said that the party shares a strong bond with Muslims as it extended several benefits in united Andhra Pradesh while NTR (NT Rama Rao) established a finance corporation and made Urdu the second official language, including building Haj House and protecting Wakf properties.

Naidu said that the state government has increased honoraria for Imams to Rs 10,000 and for Mouzans to Rs 5,000 while allocating Rs 5,434 crore for Muslim minorities with an increase of Rs 1,300 crore from the previous year. PTI MS STH HIG