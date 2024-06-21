Will urge Nitish for CBI probe into Tejashwi’s links with accused in NEET case: Bihar Dy CM

Patna, Jun 21 (PTI) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha on Friday said he would request CM Nitish Kumar to recommend a CBI probe into the suspected links of the arrested prime suspect in the NEET "paper leak" case with officials associated with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.
Responding to this, Yadav said the state government is free to order a high-level probe into Sinha’s allegation and asserted that the BJP’s “links” with two other arrested accused persons also need to be investigated.
"Recommending a probe by an independent agency like the CBI is the prerogative of the CM. We will meet him and urge him to do the needful in the matter pertaining to suspected links of the arrested accused in the NEET paper leak case with officials associated with Tejashwi Yadav," Sinha told PTI.
The BJP leader had on Thursday claimed that officials associated with Yadav were in constant touch with prime suspect Sikander Prasad Yadvendu in the NEET "paper leak" and demanded a 'high-level' probe into the matter.
The DyCM demanded the probe amid rising nationwide protests over the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG-2024 exam. The Supreme Court will hear the matter on July 8.
Asked why he needs to demand a high-level probe when BJP is the ruling party in Bihar and only a recommendation by the state government is required for such an investigation, Sinha said, "I am repeating that it is the prerogative of the CM. We will apprise him (CM) and request for a high-level probe, including CBI.
The deputy CM said he had shared with the media pieces of evidence regarding the "involvement" of officials close to Yadav in the row.
“I hope that the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar Police, which is probing the alleged NEET paper leak case, will probe this aspect," he said.
The EOU of Bihar Police had last month arrested 13 people in connection with the NEET-UG 2024 row. The arrested accused included examinees, their parents and the “mastermind” Sikander Prasad Yadvendu.
Sinha had on Thursday alleged that the official associated with Yadav used to arrange accommodation for Sikandar at guest houses in Patna and other places.
The BJP leader had also claimed that he had details of messages which the official sent to the persons concerned for arranging accommodation for Sikandar.
Reports also suggested that the accused was associated with RJD supremo Lalu Prasad when he was in judicial custody in Ranchi, the deputy chief minister had alleged.
Responding to the allegations of Sinha, Yadav said the investigating agencies are under the BJP governments at the Centre and in the state and they are free to order a high-level probe.
The former deputy chief minister said, “They should call and question my officials, about whom they are talking. Why are they hesitating to order a probe into the matter?” He told reporters he would ask the chief minister to call his personal secretary or personal assistant and conduct an inquiry into the matter.
If they find anything suspicious, they should arrest him, Yadav told reporters.
“It’s a fact that the official about whom the deputy CM is talking about was brought by the BJP leaders in the state urban development department in 2021. They should know whether he is beneficiary or not,” Yadav claimed.
He said that the EOU, which is investigating the case, is not keeping mum. “They (BJP leaders) don’t know anything since the EOU does not report to them,” he said.
Accusing Sinha of diverting people’s attention from the core issue, Yadav wondered why the BJP leader was not talking about other accused persons such as Amit Anand and Nitish Kumar, who were arrested by the EOU.
“What is the association of the two kingpins with them (BJP) needs to be probed. It’s a well-known fact that whenever BJP comes to power, question papers of crucial exams are leaked,” he said. PTI PKD NN