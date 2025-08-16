Will use power to serve people, not to settle scores with anyone: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, Aug 16 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said he would like to use power for the welfare of people but not to settle a score with anyone.

Speaking after releasing the book 'Hasita Bhashpalu' written by poet Ande Sri, he said his victory is enough to cause pain to those who troubled him in the past.

The CM said some persons had told him that he could target those who caused him trouble as he is now in power. However, he replied that he does not see anyone as an enemy.

Observing that he held the posts of Zilla Parishad member, MLC, MLA, MP in a span of 17 years (from 2006 to 2023) before assuming the role of chief minister, Reddy said he feels power should be used for the welfare of four crore Telangana people.

Taking a veiled dig at BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, he said some people claim to be agitationists (for Telangana statehood) but true agitationists never claim.

From Cuban revolutionary Che Guevara to Ande Sri, those who truly fought for people lost their personal properties and their families remained neglected, he said.

"But, those who claim to be agitationists acquired TV channels, newspapers, farmhouses and investments of thousands of crores. But, still they claim to be agitationists," he said.

Reddy further said meeting the chief minister was a big thing earlier (during the BRS regime). However, anybody can meet the CM today, he said.

"I am one among you. I got this opportunity (CM post). As long as I have this opportunity, I will use it to serve poor people but not for my personal interests. Whether it is for five years or 10 years, I don't know," he added.

Reiterating his resolve to make Telangana a USD one trillion economy by 2035 and a USD three trillion economy by 2047, the CM said he would make relentless efforts to make the state emerge as a USD three trillion economy by remaining active in public life till 2047. PTI SJR SJR KH