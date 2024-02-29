Will Vikramaditya Singh stand by the side of 6 disqualified MLAs?

New Delhi: The disqualification of the six MLAs by Congress has put former minister Vikramaditya Singh in a huge fix, who seemingly went soft after tendering his resignation from the Sukhu cabinet on Wednesday.

The son of six-time chief minister late Virbhadra Singh and his mother Pratibha Singh met Congress observers DK Shivakumar and Bhupinder Singh Hudda on Thursday.

The mother-son duo have expressed their discontent openly that Congress won the election in Virbhadra Singh’s name but handed over the government to Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, then party president.

Sukhu was the choice of Congress high command and got observers to manage the situation as soon as he realised that he is running a minority government.

At present, Vikramaditya is facing two-pronged challenges.

With the disqualification of six MLAs, who are supporters of Vikramaditya, it is evident that Congress will not give in to his demands and Sukhu will remain the chief minister.

If he does not want to abandon those six disqualified MLAs, Vikramaditya will have to give in to the high command and get the disqualification lifted.

On the other hand, Vikramaditya will have to be on the side of those six MLAs who revolted for him.

All eyes are on the outcome of the meeting between Vikramaditya and the observers.

The grand old party is confident that the situation is under control but it will have to act more swiftly given that Sukhu is a minority government and BJP is in the position to push for a no-confidence motion through the governor.