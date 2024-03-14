Will wait for alliance with MVA till last day of nomination: Prakash Ambedkar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mar 14 (PTI) Dr B R Ambedkar’s grandson Prakash Ambedkar, who heads the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, said on Thursday that they will wait for an alliance with the opposition MVA in Maharashtra till the last date of nomination for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

There are differences among Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which comprises Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), he claimed.

According to Ambedkar, there is a tussle between the Congress and NCP over five seats. Similarly, Sena (UBT) and Congress have yet to agree over ten seats, he said.

Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats, second after Uttar Pradesh’s 80.

“Whether the MVA will remain intact is a question. But we will wait for an alliance with MVA till the last day of nomination (for Lok Sabha polls),” he said.

“At the same time, we have the option of contesting all 48 seats in the state. If MVA breaks down, then we are open to negotiating with the party that will be ready to join hands with us,” he said.

Ambedkar also sought to lay claim over the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, earlier Aurangabad, Lok Sabha seat. “We have won this seat earlier. How can we leave it (for some other party),” he asked.

Ahead of the 2019 parliamentary elections, the VBA and Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM had formed an alliance. AIMIM’s Imtiaz Jaleel had won from Aurangabad then. PTI AW NR