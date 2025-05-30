Will wait one more day to announce whether TMC will contest in Nilambur bypoll: Anvar

Malappuram(Kerala), May 30 (PTI) Trinamool Congress state convener P V Anvar on Friday said that he will wait another day before making any announcements regarding whether his party will contest the by-poll for the Nilambur assembly seat.

Anvar, speaking to reporters here, said that he has been getting calls from various senior leaders of the UDF, Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) asking him to wait one more day before making any announcements.

Besides that, some religious and social leaders have also been asking him to delay any announcements, he said.

"As all these senior leaders asked me to wait one more day and not make any declarations now, the reason for which I called the press conference will not be discussed today.

"When so many people are asking me to wait one more day, I have to accept their request. Many of them want to help me. I am a small person in front of them. So, what I intended to say today, I am postponing it for the time being," he said.

"I am expecting a decent resolution," he added.

His statement comes a day after he alleged that Opposition Leader V D Satheesan has a secret agenda to block his entry into the UDF.

He had charged that Satheesan's stand was the only hurdle before his party's bid to get an entry into the UDF as an associate member ahead of the Nilambur bypoll.

Reacting to Anvar's remarks, Satheesan had said the UDF only wanted Anvar to offer support to its candidate and other issues can be discussed after that.

The Nilambur by-election, necessitated by Anvar's resignation as MLA, is scheduled for June 19.