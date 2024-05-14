Will waive farmers' loans, bring MSP, if come to power: Akhilesh in UP's Jalaun

Jalaun (UP), May 14 (PTI) Farmers' loans will be waived and Minimum Support Price will be guaranteed, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Tuesday while addressing an election meeting in Jalaun, where he sought votes for party candidate Narayan Das Ahirwar.

He also attacked the BJP alleging it did nothing for the state despite being in power for the past 10 years.

"The people of Bundelkhand overwhelmingly voted for the BJP. For the last 10 years, they (BJP) have been the MPs and their government is there. The Uttar Pradesh government has been in power for seven years. This government did not give anything to the people of Bundelkhand, especially Orai, Jalaun and Kalpi. The government in Delhi (Centre) and the Uttar Pradesh government did nothing for the development of this place," he said.

"The people of Bundelkhand have made up their mind that they will teach a lesson to those who have cheated them," he added.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister alleged while the farmers across the country are in distress, the Centre refused to waive their loans, while writing off loans worth lakhs of crores of the big industrialists.

"We, the INDIA bloc and Samajwadi Party, will not only waive the loan, but will also work to give legal guarantee on the MSP of your crops," Yadav said.

He also attacked the state government over repeated instances of paper leak and consoled the examinees who took those papers.

Targeting the Centre over Agniveer, Yadav said, "We the 'samajwadis' will not accept this four-year job of Agniveer. We will end this system as soon as the government is formed in Delhi after June 4." Referring to the COVID vaccine, he said, "These BJP people got everyone vaccinated. Now reports have come out that those who got the vaccine are suffering from diseases, heart attacks. The BJP people also took money from the vaccine makers." He attacked the BJP over the electoral bond expose and said that the "truth" about the electoral bond is out but the one about "donation" is yet to be revealed.

"If anyone has robbed the state the most, then it is the BJP. These people think that by 'note' (money) and 'khot' (deceit), they can win the polls. So, you people have to remain alert on the day of polling," Yadav said.

Jalaun will go to polls in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 20. PTI NAV VN VN