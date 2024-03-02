Will win all 26 Gujarat LS seats, aim is to have victory margin of 5 lakh: State BJP chief Paatil

Ahmedabad, Mar 2 (PTI) The BJP will win all 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat and the aim was to have a victory margin of more than five lakh votes, the party's state unit chief CR Paatil said on Saturday.

Advertisment

The BJP announced the names of candidates for 15 of the 26 Lok Sabha seats in the state earlier in the evening.

"The BJP is going to win all 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, and we are moving forward with the target of winning each seat with a margin of over five lakh votes. I thank party workers for their commitment to make this possible with all their strength," he told reporters in Surat.

Paatil, who was retained by the party for the Navsari seat, said a positive environment has been created in Gujarat due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's work and the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Advertisment

"Voters are influenced by Modi's work and they are confident if anyone can do good for the country, then it is Modi. Women believe if anyone can protect them and give them their rights, then it is Modi," said Paatil, who had won from Navsari in 2019 with a state record margin of 6.89 lakh votes.

The youth repose faith in Modi for creating opportunities by identifying their talent, and farmers are confident the PM's policies will double their income and help them prosper, Paatil added.

"An environment of trust has been created across all sectors in the state and the country after the construction of Ram Temple and scrapping of Article 370 (that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir). Modi has fulfilled the promises made by the BJP since 1980. Modi's guarantee is concrete, and we are confident of winning the election with everyone's support," he asserted.

Advertisment

In her first reaction after her name was announced for Banaskantha seat, Rekha Chaudhary thanked the party's national, state and district leadership. An engineering college professor, 44-year-old Chaudhary hails from the Other Backward Classes and has been convener of the state BJP's women's development cell.

"The BJP selecting a woman candidate for Banaskantha is not just an honour for me but for every woman in Banaskantha," she said.

Dahod MP Jashwantsinh Bhabhor, who has been retained from the seat, offered prayers at a temple after his name was announced, while his supporters burst firecrackers.

Advertisment

Sitting Daman and Diu Lok Sabha MP Lalu Patel also thanked the party's leadership for giving him a chance to retain the seat.

"This is the fourth time I have been given a ticket from Daman and Diu. It is all because of the trust and support of the people," Patel said.

The BJP had won all 26 seats in the state in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls. PTI KA PD BNM