Will work as team to take Haryana on path of progress, says newly inducted minister Abhe Yadav

Chandigarh, Mar 19 (PTI) Abhe Singh Yadav, newly inducted minister in the Nayab Singh Saini led Haryana government, on Tuesday said all ministers will work as a team to take the state on the path of progress.

Nangal Chaudhary MLA Abhe Singh Yadav, a two-time legislator, who was among the eight ministers to be sworn-in on Tuesday in the first expansion of the Saini led ministry, told reporters later, "we will work as a team under the chief minister's leadership to take the state on the path of progress".

Among those who took oath on Tuesday are BJP MLA from Hisar Kamal Gupta, who was the first one to be administered oath as the cabinet minister.

Seven new faces have found a place in the Saini ministry. These are Badkhal MLA Seema Trikha, who is the lone woman in the council of ministers.

Besides, Panipat Rural MLA Mahipal Dhanda, Ambala City MLA Aseem Goel, Nangal Chaudhary MLA Abhe Singh Yadav, Thanesar MLA Subhash Sudha, Bawani Khera MLA Bishamber Singh Balmiki and Sohna MLA Sanjay Singh, who along with Trikha, were sworn-in as ministers of state (independent charge).

After the oath, Aseem Goel, also a two-time legislator, told reporters that he is an ordinary worker of the BJP. "I have been entrusted with a big responsibility. I thank my party's central and state leadership for this," he said.

When asked that senior BJP leader and former home minister Anil Vij did not find a place in the Saini-led cabinet, Goel evaded a direct reply and said, "Vij is my elder brother and I have a lot to learn from him and we will move ahead under his guidance." Lone woman in the cabinet, Seema Trikha, said she thanks her party leadership for entrusting her with more responsibility. At the same time, she said that women already play multiple roles in the society and they give their best whenever any responsibility is entrusted upon them.

Another newly inducted minister, Sanjay Singh, said that it will be his endeavour to ensure the common people get all facilities. He said the BJP government has laid a lot of emphasis on digitalization of services which has made life of the common masses easy.

Former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has worked like a visionary leader, he said.

Subhash Sudha, who was also inducted in the Saini ministry, said, "We will work hard to ensure the prime minister's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' is fulfilled in the years to come." Saini, who is the party's state unit president, was sworn-in as the chief minister a week ago along with five ministers hours after the resignation of Khattar.

The Saini government won the trust vote in a special session of the state assembly last Wednesday. PTI SUN AS AS