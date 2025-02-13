Will work diligently for party, take along allies: New Maharashtra Cong chief Sapkal

Mumbai, Feb 13 (PTI) New Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal on Thursday said he will work diligently for the party, which faced a crushing defeat in the last year's assembly polls, and foster amicable relationships with alliance partners in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Earlier in the day, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge appointed Sapkal (56) as the new chief of the party's Maharashtra unit. The former MLA replaced Nana Patole, who was holding the post since 2021.

The Congress chief also approved the appointment of Vijay Namdevrao Wadettiwar as the leader of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) in Maharashtra.

"The Congress president has appointed Harshwardhan Sapkal as the president of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) with immediate effect. The party appreciates the contributions of the outgoing president Nana Patole," a statement from AICC general secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal said in New Delhi.

Speaking to reporters, Sakpal said Maharashtra, where the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is in power, faces divisions based on caste and faith, and needs harmony.

He vowed to carry forward the work he has been doing for the party in Maharashtra, once a Congress stronghold where it has seen a steep decline in its electoral fortunes.

"Being appointed as the MPCC chief is a significant responsibility, particularly for someone like me who does not come from a political legacy. I am fully committed to continuing my efforts for the party, just as I have done in the past.

"At this critical juncture, Maharashtra requires harmony above all else. There are divisions based on caste and faith that must be addressed," he maintained.

Sapkal asserted he will take along Congress allies in the MVA, which also consists of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP).

"I will work diligently for the party as collaboration with our allies is essential. I intend to engage with everyone and foster amicable relationships with all our alliance partners," he said in reply to a question on working with allies in Maharashtra.

Speaking separately with PTI Videos in his hometown Buldhana, Sapkal thanked his party for putting trust in an ordinary worker like him who does not belong to a political family.

The former MLA averred maintaining social and religious harmony in Maharashtra is the need of the hour and he would strive for it.

The new MPCC president said maintaining unity in the MVA is a political necessity.

Of late, the opposition alliance has seen fissures in its ranks.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has criticised the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for going solo in the just-concluded Delhi assembly elections, saying absence of an alliance between them paved the way for the BJP's return to power in the city-state after nearly three decades.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party is also adamant on contesting BMC elections independently, despite the Congress having considerable presence in some pockets of Mumbai.

In Sakpal's appointment, the Congress leadership has sought to maintain a delicate balance in giving representation to different communities in the organisation.

Sakpal comes from the powerful Maratha community, which is agitating for quota in jobs and education, while CLP leader Wadettiwar is an OBC leader.

Another important position within the state organisation is Mumbai Congress unit chief, currently held by Lok Sabha member Varsha Gaikwad, who comes from an SC community.

Sapkal represented the Buldhana assembly seat in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region from 2014 to 2019 and was a senior party observer for Odisha assembly and Lok Sabha elections last year.

Patole, who won with just 208 votes from the Sakoli assembly seat in Bhandara district last year, also hails from Vidarbha.

Former legislator Sapkal, considered a grassroots politician, served as a national secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and joint in-charge of states of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab for ten years.

He is currently president of the Rajiv Gandhi Panchayat Raj Cell of the party.

The Congress, part of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), put up a good show in the Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra where it won 13 of the 48 seats -- the only party in the state to touch the double-digit mark.

This was a vast improvement from just one Lok Sabha seat the grand old party won in 2019 in Maharashtra, where it was a dominant political force and ruling party for decades before erosion in its support base started.

Just 6 months after the Lok Sabha polls, the Congress suffered its worst defeat in assembly elections in Maharashtra. The party won just 16 seats in the November 2024 assembly polls, its lowest-every tally and a steep decline from 44 in 2019.

The Congress contested around 100 seats as part of a pre-poll alliance with the NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT), all constituents of the MVA, in the 288-member house. The MVA together won 46 seats, while the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance swept the polls winning in 230 constituencies.

Sapkal's task will be to rebuild the Congress in its erstwhile stronghold and prepare it for the next electoral challenge - local body polls in Maharashtra, including civic bodies of big cities like Mumbai, Pune, Thane and Nagpur.

The new MPCC president will have to improve coordination with MVA allies Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) to strength the opposition and mount a challenge to the formidable ruling bloc which consists of the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP.