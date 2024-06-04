Will work for welfare of people without discrimination: Nagaland's winning Congress MP

Kohima, Jun 4 (PTI) Nagaland's newly elected Congress MP S Supongmeren Jamir on Tuesday said he would work for the welfare of people without discriminating against anyone.

Congress won the seat after a gap of 20 years as Jamir defeated his nearest rival Chumben Murry of the NDPP, a BJP ally, by a margin of 50,984 votes.

"I am extremely grateful to the electorate for giving mandate to the Congress... I assure them that I will work for the development and welfare of the people and the state without any discrimination against anyone," Jamir told reporters here.

"We still have more work to do to reach the grassroots people and regain their confidence," he added.

He expressed gratitude to the people of the state for extending support to the party to win the polls.

"This is clearly an expression of the people for a change and Congress will work towards bringing the needed change," he said.

On the Congress strategy for winning the polls, Jamir said, "The victory was based on issues and people's desire for democracy and equality to prevail." He asserted he would work towards fulfilling the election promises made in the manifesto to the people.

Jamir, who is also the state Congress president, expressed optimism that his victory would be a comeback for the Congress in the state which did not have a single MLA in the state assembly since 2014.

He also thanked Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi for reposing faith in him.

Meanwhile, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Deputy CM and BJP Legislature Party leader Yanthungo Patton and NPF Legislature Party leader Kuzholuzo Nienu congratulated Jamir on winning the LS seat.

"Congratulations, S Supongmeren Jamir on winning the lone Lok Sabha seat from Nagaland. The citizens of the state have chosen you to be their elected representative. I wish you the best in carrying out your responsibility of serving the people effectively," Rio said in an X post.

"Congratulations to S Supongmeren Jamir on winning Nagaland's lone Lok Sabha seat! Wishing him the best in his mission to serve the people of the state and the nation," Patton wrote on X.

"Congratulations to S Supongmeren on winning the lone seat of Nagaland. Wishing you an effective tenure to voice out for the Naga causes and interest," Nienu said.

Jamir was born on October 25, 1963 in Longsa village in Mokokchung district of Nagaland to Shilumanyang and Alemsola.

Sixty-one-year-old Jamir was a former MLA from 2003-2008.

Jamir did LLB from Law College, Mokokchung and served in various student bodies, including the general secretary of the Naga Students' Federation besides being a government teacher and finally joining politics in 1982.