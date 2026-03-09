Will work for welfare, progress of Himachal Pradesh: Guv Shiv Kavinder Gupta

Shimla, Mar 9 (PTI) Shiv Kavinder Gupta, who was recently appointed the governor of Himachal Pradesh, said that he would work for the welfare and progress of the state by taking all sections of society along.

Interacting with mediapersons on his arrival here on Monday evening, Gupta said serving as the governor was both a great responsibility and a challenge, and he would strive to fulfil the role with dedication.

“We will move forward collectively for the betterment of Himachal Pradesh,” he said.

Gupta will take the oath as the 30th Governor of Himachal Pradesh on March 10.

Born on December 2, 1959, in Jammu, he has more than four decades of experience in public service and governance.

He served as state president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha in Jammu and Kashmir from 1993 to 1998. Gupta was elected the first mayor of the Jammu Municipal Corporation and served three consecutive terms from 2005 to 2010.

In 2014, he was elected as a BJP MLA from the Gandhi Nagar Assembly constituency. On March 18, 2015, he was elected Speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, becoming the first BJP leader to hold the post.

He later served as deputy chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and was appointed lieutenant governor of Ladakh on July 14, 2025.

He and his wife, Bindu Gupta, were accorded a warm welcome on their arrival in Shimla.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur were among those who welcomed him.